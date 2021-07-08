Kyoto Animation Unveils 2 New Animated Commercials

30-second "Imagination," "Meiji Edition" commercials streamed

Kyoto Animation streamed two new commercials on Thursday.

"Imagination"

"Meiji Edition" or "Vision"

Haruki Sakamoto directed and storyboarded the "Imagination" commercial. Tamami Tokuyama was the character designer and animation director. Tsubasa Itō composed the music.

Tatsuya Ishihara ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya ) directed the "Meiji Edition/Vision" commercial. Aya Hikita ( Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ) was the character designer and animation director. Ginnojō Hoshi composed the music.

Kyoto Animation had announced in 2018 an anime adaptation of Hiro Yuki's 20 Seiki Denki Mokuroku (20th Century Electricity Catalog) novel.

Kyoto Animation 's previous commercials have sometimes resembled anime that it would later produce, including commercials similar to the Free! and Tamako Market anime.

On July 18, 2019, a devastating fire broke out at Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. A total of 70 people were inside the building at the time. In addition to the victims inside the building, a man in his 40s on his way to work in the area suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

