'Can You Just Die, My Darling?' Manga Gets Epilogue Chapter

The September issue of Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R announced on Friday that Majuro Kaname and Sōsō Sakakibara 's Can You Just Die, My Darling? manga, now titled Konya wa Tsuki ga Kirei desu ga, Toriaezu Shine -last- , will have a special "After Episode" epilogue chapter in the magazine's next issue on September 20.

The manga ended on January 20. Kodansha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume on February 17.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

"I want to kill you." Taku Kamishiro's crush on Mika Hanazono had always been one sided, until one fateful day, his feelings turn into murderous impulse instead … You won't be able to predict what each new page will bring!

Kaname and Sakakibara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in its debut issue in April 2015, but moved it to Monthly Shonen Magazine in February 2017. Kodansha published 10 volumes for the manga. The manga then changed its title to Konya wa Tsuki ga Kirei desu ga, Toriaezu Shine -last- . The series changed to digital-only publication in June 2020.