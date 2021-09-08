World Trigger Anime Season 3 Unveils More Cast, Theme Song Artists

The live-streamed " World Trigger Channel Vol. 2" program announced two new cast members and the artists of the new theme songs for the World Trigger anime's third season on Wednesday. The newly announced cast members are:

Ryota Takeuchi as Mikhail Cronin, Tamakoma engineer

Mamiko Noto as Yuri Rindō, Takumi's niece and Tamakoma operator



The rock band Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai returns to perform the opening theme song "Time Factor," while the duo Fantastic Youth performs the ending theme song "Ungai Dōkei" (Yearning to Be Above the Clouds). Wednesday's streamed program also noted that tickets are now on sale for October 17's World Trigger : The Music Expo. The next live-streamed program, " World Trigger Channel Vol. 3," will be on October 6 with the cast. The anime's tie-in radio program will start on September 29 at 12:00 p.m.

The third season will feature a returning cast, including

The new season will premiere on October 9 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block and will air on Saturdays at 1:30 a.m.

Daisuke Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015. The second season of the anime premiered on January 9 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The manga is inspiring a stage play that will run at Shinagawa Prince Hotel Stellar Ball in Tokyo from November 19-28, and at Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka from December 2-5.