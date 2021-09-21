Komi Can't Communicate Anime Casts Kikuko Inoue, Mitsuaki Hoshino as Komi's Parents

School comedy anime premieres on October 6

The official website for the television anime of Tomohito Oda 's Komi Can't Communicate ( Comi-san wa Comyushō desu. ) manga revealed two new cast members for Shōko Komi's parents on Wednesday. The newly announced cast includes:

Kikuko Inoue as Shūko Komi, Shōko Komi's mother. She is the exact opposite of her daughter.

Mitsuaki Hoshino as Masayoshi Komi, Shōko Komi's father. He does not speak much, but he can communicate with his daughter through silent conversation.

Previously announced cast members include:

Aoi Koga as Shōko Komi



Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano



Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana



Rina Hidaka as Ren Yamai



Rumi Okubo as Omoharu Nakanaka



Yukiyo Fujii as Himiko Agari



Ami Maeshima as Makeru Yadano

Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Akako Onigashima

Kenji Akabane as Shigeo Chiarai

Yuga Sato as Taisei Sonoda

Kensho Ono as Mono Shinobino

Junya Enoki as Shо̄suke Komi

Maaya Uchida as Hitomi Tadano

Additionally, Noriko Hidaka is narrating the anime.

Netflix will debut the anime outside of Japan on October 21, two weeks after its Japanese premiere, with weekly new episodes. Netflix will stream the anime in over 190 countries and territories in eight languages dubbed and 31 languages subtitled.

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and other channels on October 6 at 12:00 a.m (effectively, October 7). The anime will start streaming exclusively on Netflix in Japan on October 7, and it will have a "selection broadcast" within the Oha-Suta ("Good Morning Star") children's program on TV Tokyo beginning on October 11.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Mysterious Girlfriend X , After the Rain , Children of the Sea ) is the chief director for the anime, while Kazuki Kawagoe ( Beyblade Burst God storyboarder and episode director) is directing the anime at OLM . Deko Akao ( Snow White with the Red Hair , Noragami , Flying Witch ) is in charge of series composition. Atsuko Nakajima ( Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom , Ranma ½ , Tokyo Ghoul:re ) is designing the characters.

Cider Girl will perform the opening theme song "Cinderella." Kitri will perform the ending theme song "Hikareinochi."

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that's just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn't aloof—she's just super awkward. Now he's made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!

Oda launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2016, after first publishing a one-shot version of the manga in September 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on August 18. Viz Media published the manga's 14th volume on August 10.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action series that premiered on September 6 at 10:45 p.m. JST on NHK General's "Yorudora" late-night drama block.

