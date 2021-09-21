News
Komi Can't Communicate Anime Casts Kikuko Inoue, Mitsuaki Hoshino as Komi's Parents
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the television anime of Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate (Comi-san wa Comyushō desu.) manga revealed two new cast members for Shōko Komi's parents on Wednesday. The newly announced cast includes:
Previously announced cast members include:
Aoi Koga as Shōko Komi
Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano
Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana
Rina Hidaka as Ren Yamai
Rumi Okubo as Omoharu Nakanaka
Yukiyo Fujii as Himiko Agari
Additionally, Noriko Hidaka is narrating the anime.
Netflix will debut the anime outside of Japan on October 21, two weeks after its Japanese premiere, with weekly new episodes. Netflix will stream the anime in over 190 countries and territories in eight languages dubbed and 31 languages subtitled.
The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and other channels on October 6 at 12:00 a.m (effectively, October 7). The anime will start streaming exclusively on Netflix in Japan on October 7, and it will have a "selection broadcast" within the Oha-Suta ("Good Morning Star") children's program on TV Tokyo beginning on October 11.
Ayumu Watanabe (Mysterious Girlfriend X, After the Rain, Children of the Sea) is the chief director for the anime, while Kazuki Kawagoe (Beyblade Burst God storyboarder and episode director) is directing the anime at OLM. Deko Akao (Snow White with the Red Hair, Noragami, Flying Witch) is in charge of series composition. Atsuko Nakajima (Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom, Ranma ½, Tokyo Ghoul:re) is designing the characters.
Cider Girl will perform the opening theme song "Cinderella." Kitri will perform the ending theme song "Hikareinochi."
Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that's just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn't aloof—she's just super awkward. Now he's made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!
Oda launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2016, after first publishing a one-shot version of the manga in September 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on August 18. Viz Media published the manga's 14th volume on August 10.
The manga is also inspiring a live-action series that premiered on September 6 at 10:45 p.m. JST on NHK General's "Yorudora" late-night drama block.
Sources: Komi Can't Communicate anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie