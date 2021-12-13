Coharu Sakuraba's Nii-chan no Otōto Manga Ends in February

Manga about normal younger brother, tokusatsu mask-wearing older brother launched in December 2018

The January 2022 issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine revealed on December 9 that Coharu Sakuraba 's Nii-chan no Otōto (The Older Brother's Younger Brother) manga will end with its next chapter in the magazine's March 2022 issue (the manga will not appear in the February 2022 issue), which will ship in early February.

The comedy manga focuses on Jirō, a normal high school student, who unfortunately has an older brother in the same school as him, who is popular for all the wrong reasons: his older brother constantly wears a tokusatsu mask at school. Due to this, Jirō and his brother attract attention that Jirō would rather go without, but he is still dragged along by his brother's shenanigans.

Sakuraba launched the manga in December 2018. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2020.

Sakuraba launched the ongoing Minami-ke manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2004. Kodansha published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on July 6. The manga inspired four television anime in 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2013, as well as three OVAs in 2009, 2012, and 2013.

Sakuraba's Kyo no Gononi manga similarly inspired an OVA in 2006 and a television anime in 2008, as well as a separate 2009 OVA .