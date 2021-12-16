HIDIVE Streams Lupin III Part 1 Anime's English Dub

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will exclusively stream the English dub of the Lupin III Part 1 anime, starting on December 23 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The company will stream four episodes in Japanese with English subtitles and with the English dub every Thursday.

Sentai Filmworks describes the series:

Created by Monkey Punch and making its anime debut in 1971 with LUPIN THE 3RD PART 1, Lupin the 3rd is a highly acclaimed media franchise that follows the adventures of the world's greatest thief Lupin III , the grandson of famed French master thief Arsène Lupin. When it comes to the art of thievery, there is nothing Lupin III cannot steal; whether it be jewels, works of art, hidden treasures, the secret to immortality, or the heart of a pretty girl. Together with Daisuke Jigen, an expert marksman, and Goemon Ishikawa, a master swordsman whose sword can cut anything; Lupin travels across the globe to rob the world of its most valued treasures whilst always staying one step ahead of Inspector Zenigata and his Interpol agents. The franchise has spawned six television series, over ten theatrical releases, and 27 feature-length TV specials.

TMS Entertainment screened the first episode's English dub along with the first two episodes of the Lupin the 3rd Part 6 television anime series in Japanese with English subtitles from October 24-28 in select U.S. theaters. TMS Entertainment streamed the English dub 's first episode on YouTube on November 21.

HIDIVE is adding the "entire" Lupin III television anime series, including Parts 1-5. HIDIVE will also stream the 13-episode Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine anime series, and stated it will also stream "special bonus episodes" for all the series.

Lupin the 3rd Part 6 premiered on October 6. Sentai Filmworks licensed the new series for home video and for streaming in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavian countries, and all Nordic Countries. HIDIVE is streaming the anime. The anime will air for a half-year continuous run, with the second half premiering in January 2022.

The new season commemorates the original anime's 50th anniversary.

Source: HIDIVE