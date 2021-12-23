HIDIVE Streams IRODUKU: The World in Colors Anime

Anime begins streaming on December 29

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the IRODUKU: The World in Colors ( Iroduku Sekai no Ashita kara. or so many colors in the future what a wonderful world ) anime project on December 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The anime will stream in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Scandinavian countries, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, and Latin America.

The anime debuted on Amazon Prime in Japan and overseas in October 2018, and it also aired on television in Japan. The anime has 13 episodes. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime.

The story takes place in Nagasaki in a world where a small amount of magic remains in everyday life. A descendant of mages, 17-year-old Hitomi lost her sense of color at a young age and grew up lacking emotion. Her grandmother Kohaku, a great mage, sends Hitomi to the past, to the year 2018. There, she spends time with a 17-year-old Kohaku and friends from club activities.

Toshiya Shinohara ( A Lull in the Sea , Black Butler , The Book of Bantorra ) directed the anime. Yuuko Kakihara was in charge of the series scripts. Yuki Akiyama ( GLASSLIP , Charlotte ) served as chief animation director and adapting character designs by Fly ( Kemono Friends: Welcome to Japari Park ) for animation. Infinite produced the work.

Source: HIDIVE