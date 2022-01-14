Thunderbirds 55/GoGo, Space Battleship Yamato 2205 Films Get Collaboration Promo Video

Bandai Namco Arts began streaming on Friday a collaboration promotional video featuring Thunderbirds 55/GoGo , the film compilation of Thunderbirds: The Anniversary Episodes for Japanese screening, and the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Kōshō -STASHA- (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage Part II: Stasha) film.

Thunderbirds 55/GoGo celebrates the franchise 's 55th anniversary. Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi compiled the Thunderbirds: The Anniversary Episodes into the single film, which opened in Japan on January 7.

Thunderbirds: The Anniversary Episodes was a crowdfunded project to produce three episodes of Thunderbirds with much of the same staff as the original series. The episodes, produced from the audio of three previous 1960s audio plays for the franchise , debuted in 2015.

Thunderbirds originally aired in the United Kingdom in 1965. The series was remade into the Kagaku Kyujotai Techno Voyager television anime series in 1982, although Thunderbirds co-creators Gerry and Sylvia Anderson were not directly involved in the production. The English-dubbed version of the series was renamed to Thunderbirds 2086 .

The film is the second of two films in the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage) sequel project, and it will open on February 4. As in prior films in the remake series, a special edition Blu-ray Disc of the film will be immediately available for purchase at the same time as the theatrical opening date, alongside digital cels. A separate edition Blu-ray Disc and DVD release will ship on March 29.

Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Zenshō -TAKE OFF- , the first of the two films, opened in Japan on October 8. Viewers could purchase a special edition Blu-ray Disc of the film at theaters. The standard edition Blu-ray Disc and DVD release shipped on November 26.

Drawing its motifs from the 1979 television special Space Battleship Yamato: The New Voyage , the new two-film project's story begins three years after the war with the White Comet Empire. Kodai now commands the battleship Yamato with a new crew as they face another battle.

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 is a remake of the original 1974 Space Battleship Yamato series created by Leiji Matsumoto and Yoshinobu Nishizaki . It first premiered in Japan as a series of seven movies shown theatrically in Japan from 2012 to 2013, before premiering on Japanese television in April 2013. The Uchū Senkan Yamato 2199: Hoshi-Meguru Hakobune anime film then opened in Japan in 2014.

As with Yamato 2199 , the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 sequel project premiered first as a series of seven films from June 2017 to March 2019. Yamato 2202's television version premiered in October 2018 in Japan. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in May 2019, and Funimation also began streaming an English dub .

Sources: Bandai Namco Arts ' YouTube channel, Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.