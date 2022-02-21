Moon Gundam Manga Gets 1st Animated Footage in U.C. Engage Game

A live-streamed program for the Mobile Suit Gundam : U.C. Engage smartphone game announced on Monday that Harutoshi Fukui and Takayuki Kosai's Mobile Suit Moon Gundam manga is inspiring its first animated footage in the game. The footage will be part of the game's "Mobile Suit Moon Gundam : Moon Moon ni Noboru Tsuki" (The Satellite Rising Over Moon Moon) story event next month.

The story event features the following cast members:

Anan Furuya as Jutta Qasim

as Jutta Qasim Saki Miyashita as Mineva Lao Zabi



The other cast members include Toru Furuya reprising his role as the Gundam franchise 's original protagonist Amuro Ray.

The story is set in the year Universal Century 0092 at "Moon Moon," a "forgotten" space colony first seen in the Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ television anime.

Kosai ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC Testament, Mobile Suit Gundam MSV-R Uchū Seiki Eiyū Densetsu: Kōgei no Shin Matsunaga) launched the manga based on a story by Fukui ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC novels) in Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine in September 2017. Ippei Gyōbu ( Gundam: Reconguista in G , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is the mechanical designer for the manga. Kadokawa will publish the manga's ninth volume on March 26.

The U.C. Engage war simulation game takes place in the Universal Century timeline of the first Gundam series and its sequels. The game is free-to-play with optional in-app purchases. Pre-registration started in Japan on November 9, and the game formally launched on November 30. The game already features newly created animation footage of the "Solomon no Akumu" (Nightmare of Solomon) story.