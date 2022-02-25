Live-Action Mr. Osomatsu Film's Opening Sequence to Feature Anime Versions of Sextuplets

Anime's voice actors reprise roles in opening to March 25 film

Next month's live-action film of the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) franchise will feature the anime version of the Matsuno sextuplets in its opening sequence.

In the film's opening sequence, the animated incarnations of the sextuplets will introduce their live-action counterparts. The animated sextuplets will still feature their voice cast from the 2015 anime, but will be wearing outfits inspired by their live-action counterparts' costumes.

In the story, a rich man appears, proclaiming that he will adopt one of the sextuplets. Just as the six engage in a battle royale to be the rich man's heir, three mysterious "story-ending" figures take on the brothers in a battle to the finish.

The live-action cast members for the six sextuplets and the film's original characters are:

Kōji Mukai as Osomatsu

Ryōta Miyadate as Period (original character)

Shōta Watanabe as End (original character)

as End (original character) Hikaru Iwamoto as Karamatsu

Raul as Todomatsu

Ren Meguro as Choromatsu

Ryōhei Abe as Close (original character)

as Close (original character) Daisuke Sakuma as Jūshimatsu

as Jūshimatsu Tatsuya Fukazawa as Ichimatsu

The other cast members include Hiyori Sakurada as Chibita, Hikaru Takahashi as Totoko, Yasuyuki Maekawa as Iyami, Mari Hamada , Ken Mitsuishi , Louis Kurihara, Rikako Yagi, Atsugiri Jason, Shugo Oshinari , Ryō Katō, Kaho Minami , and Takaaki Enoki.

Tsutomu Hanabusa ( Kakegurui , Tokyo Revengers live-action films) is directing the film. Ryōichi Tsuchiya wrote the screenplay, and Daiki Sugawara is a producer. Cinebazar and Hachinoji are producing the film for TOHO to distribute. The film will open on March 25.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The first Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in October 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The second Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi in October 2017. The Eiga no Osomatsu-san film opened in Japan in March 2019. Two more anime films will have limited screenings in theaters in Japan in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The third season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second cours (quarter of the year) premiered in January 2021

The series has also inspired various videos. Most recently, the franchise inspired a three-episode Valentine's-themed short series titled Chocomatsu-san Valentine's Day-hen and another three-episode short series titled Chocomatsu-san White Day-hen in February and March 2021, respectively.

Viz Media acquired the digital streaming, electronic sell-through, home video, and merchandise rights for the Mr. Osomatsu anime, including the second season. Viz Media is releasing the anime with an English dub.

