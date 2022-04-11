News
Touhou Kaeizuka: Phantasmagoria of Flower View Game Gets Steam Release
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Japanese dōjin developer ZUN (founder and sole member of the Team Shanghai Alice dōjin game developer circle) and Mediascape revealed last week that Touhou Kaeizuka: Phantasmagoria of Flower View, the ninth main game in the Touhou Project game series, will get a release on Steam on April 25. The game will only be available in Japanese.
ZUN released the game on PC in 2005.
ZUN most recently released Touhou Kōryūdō: Unconnected Marketeers, the 18th main game in the Touhou Project game series, on PC via Steam in May 2021.
Team Shanghai Alice released the first game in the series, Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers, in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.
Playism released Touhou: Double Dealing Character in May 2015 as the first official release of any game in the Touhou Project series in English-speaking territories. Playism, NIS America, and XSEED Games have released some of the fan-made games based on the franchise.
Source: Steam via Hachima Kikō