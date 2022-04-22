Shin Ikki Tousen Anime Reveals 4 More Cast Members

3-episode series premieres on May 17

The official Twitter account for the Ikki Tousen franchise revealed four more cast members on Friday for the television anime adaptation of Yuji Shiozaki 's Shin Ikki Tousen manga.

Manami Numakura as Indara



Sayuri Yahagi as Ganryū Sasaki



Mariya Ise as Tamonmaru Kusunoki



Sanae Kobayashi as Shikei Roshuku



The anime will premiere on May 17 and will have three total episodes. The first episode had an early broadcast on March 27.

Rion Kujo is directing the anime at Arms . Masaya Honda is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Rin-Sin and Tsutomu Miyazawa are the character designers, and Yasuharu Takanashi is composing the music. Konomi Suzuki is performing the theme song "Proud Stars."

The anime will star:

Shiozaki's original Ikki Tousen manga centers around Hakufu Sonsaku, a high school student who possesses a magatama that allows her to channel the spirit of the warrior Sun Ce from China's Three Kingdoms era. She fights students from other high schools, each bearing their own magatama and embodying a different hero from the era. Shiozaki launched Shin Ikki Tousen in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in November 2015.

The main manga has inspired four previous television anime and five previous OVAs. Ikki Tousen: Western Wolves is the newest anime entry in the franchise, and it shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in February 2019. The anime's three episodes also aired on AT-X from January to March 2019.

