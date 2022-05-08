Rei Taki's Last Gender Manga Ends

Kodansha 's Comic Days website published the final chapter of Rei Taki's Last Gender ( Last Gender: Nanimono demo nai Watashi-tachi ) manga on April 10.

Kodansha USA Publishing announced in March that it had licensed the series. Penguin Random House is listing that the first volume will release in English on October 11 and the second volume will release on January 24, 2023.

Penguin Random House describes the series:

Welcome to "BAR California", a place where people with different genders, propensities, and sexual orientations gather to find a certain "something".

A transgender bisexual who has been hurt by the voices of others, a pansexual looking for true love, and a person who identities as both male and female.

There are as many sexualities as there are people.…

Taki launched the manga on the Comic Days website in February 2021. Kodansha released the first volume digitally and in print in May 2021, but released the second volume digitally only on November 22.



Source: Comic Days