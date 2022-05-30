Shin Ultraman Drops to #2, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Is Back in Top 10

Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film dropped from #1 to #2 in its third weekend. The film sold 229,000 tickets over the weekend, and earned 343,932,700 yen (about US$2.68 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.8 million tickets for 2,711,758,900 yen (about US$21.15 million).

The film debuted at #1 in its first weekend. The film sold 641,802 tickets to earn 993,410,050 yen (about US$7.68 million) in its first three days.

The film has the highest-earning debut weekend for a live-action Japanese film in 2022 so far.

Shin Ultraman earned 17% more in its first three days than Shin Godzilla did when it opened in August 2016. Shin Godzilla sold 564,332 tickets to earn 845,675,500 yen in its first three days.

Shin Ultraman was delayed from its previously planned early summer 2021 timeframe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Takumi Saitou plays the film's main character, the man who can transform into Ultraman. Masami Nagasawa is the partner of the main character. Hidetoshi Nishijima also stars in the film.

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team helmed the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno was in charge of planning and scripts. Kenshi Yonezu performs the film's theme song "M87."



The Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film ranked dropped from #2 to #3 in its second weekend. The film earned 216,132,300 yen (about US$1.68 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a total of 828,241,520 yen (about US$6.46 million).

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened on May 20, and its runtime exceeds 130 minutes. The film serves as the finale for the story. The film sold approximately 290,000 tickets to earn 389,509,100 yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days.

Attendees of the film are receiving a special book volume 14.5 as a bonus, which features a new bonus chapter 122+1 that takes place after the original ending.

The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19. The anime featured a returning cast.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the 25th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise , dropped from #3 to #4 in its seventh weekend. The film earned 186,980,650 yen (about US$1.45 million) from Friday to Sunday. It has sold a total of 5.98 million tickets, and has earned a total of 8,347,241,600 yen (about US$65.10 million).

The film opened in Japan on April 15 and sold 1,321,944 tickets for 1,907,467,150 yen (about US$15.06 million) in its first three days. The film earned 1% more in its first three days than the previous record-holding film (for total earnings) in the franchise , Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , in its first three days.

Susumu Mitsunaka ( Haikyu!! ) directed the film at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) wrote the screenplay. Gosho Aoyama was credited for the original work. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass ) composed the music for the film. BUMP OF CHICKEN performed the film's theme song "Chronostasis."

The movie takes places in Shibuya on Halloween. At the Shibuya Hikarie building, a certain wedding ceremony is taking place. There, Miwako Sato is in a wedding dress. Suddenly, an intruder bursts in, and Wataru Takagi is injured protecting Miwako. At the same time, the serial bombing criminal from the incident three years ago that killed Jinpei Matsuda (whom Miwako was in love with) escapes. Rei Furuya, who used to be a classmate of Jinpei's at the police academy, tracks the culprit down, but a mysterious costumed person appears and attaches a collar bomb to his neck. Conan hears about the incident that happened three years ago from Rei, and tries to disarm the collar bomb.



Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th film, stayed at #5 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 61,529,450 yen (about US$480,000) from Friday to Sunday. It has sold a total of 1.5 million tickets, and has earned a total of 1,812,109,950 yen (about US$14.13 million).

The film opened on April 22. It sees Shinnosuke as a ninja, and teases at the "mystery of Shinnosuke's birth."

Masakazu Hashimoto ( Tari Tari , Haruchika – Haruta & Chika , Appare-Ranman! ) directed the film, and also co-wrote the script with Crayon Shin-chan anime scriptwriter Kimiko Ueno . Ryoku Oushoku Shakai performs the film's theme song "Hi wa Mata Noboru Kara" (Because the Sun Will Rise Again).



The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film returned to the top 10 at the box office for the weekend of May 28-29, ranking at #8. The film earned 61,015,800 yen (about US$476,000) from Friday to Sunday. It has sold a total of 9.8 million tickets, and has earned a total of 13,752,545,190 yen (about US$107 million).

The film earned a total of 13.75 billion yen (about US$108.1 million) in its run in Japanese theaters. It ended its run on Sunday, after 157 days at the box office, and has sold 9.80 million tickets.

The film is now the 14th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time, surpassing The Last Samurai .

The movie is the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year, after surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time .

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 opened in the United States on March 18 and earned a cumulative total of US$29,693,448 in the United States as of April 3. The film is currently the seventh highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, unadjusted for inflation.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Avenger Scar), the first of the two live-action sequel films in the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise dropped off the top 10 in its second week.

INU-OH , Masaaki Yuasa 's musical anime feature film of Hideo Furukawa 's Heike Monogatari: INU-OH no Maki (Tales of the Heike: Inu-Oh) novel, ranked at #11 in its opening weekend.

