Nichijō's Keiichi Arawi, Singer Daoko Collaborate on Animated Music Video

New song is titled "Onomatopoeia Rap ~Natsu Asobi-hen~"

Singer Daoko unveiled a new song titled "Onomatopoeia Rap ~Natsu Asobi-hen~" (Summer Play Arc) with an accompanying music video by Nichijō manga artist Keiichi Arawi on Monday. The new song depicts typical summer activities in a rap formed using onomatopoeia, and is the first song in a new Daoko project titled "Oko Daoko ."

Daoko and Arawi also composed the song together, and Daoko wrote the lyrics.

Within anime, Daoko is perhaps best known for her hit song "Uchiage Hanabi," a collaboration with Kenshi Yonezu , and theme song for the Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? anime film. She also performed theme songs for Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul , Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond , and The Dragon Dentist .

Arawi is perhaps best known for the Nichijō manga, which recently resumed last October. Vertical also released that manga and Arawi's Helvetica Standard in English. Both of the manga inspired the Nichijō TV anime by Kyoto Animation in 2011. The anime draws from stories in both manga. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Vertical also published Arawi's CITY manga, which ended in February 2021. Arawi launched a new serialized manga titled Amemiya-san in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Gessan ) magazine in September 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie