Maya Miyazaki Launches Synonym Manga

Manga centers on boy dreaming of adult manga career, palm-sized girl

Manga creator Maya Miyazaki announced on Tuesday that she launched a new manga titled Synonym on Kodansha 's Young Magazine Web manga website. The manga's first two chapters are available.

The manga centers on Yano, a virgin boy who dreams of success as an erotic manga artist. One day, he encounters a totally naked palm-sized girl.

Miyazaki launched the Gokujyo - Gokurakuin Joshi Kōryō Monogatari manga in Shueisha 's Super Jump magazine in 2009, and transferred it to Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in November 2011 after Super Jump ceased publication. The manga ended in 2016. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime in 2012.

Digital Manga Publishing 's Project-H imprint released Miyazaki's Holy Knight manga in English in 2014. The manga inspired a two-part OVA in 2012. Media Blasters released the anime on DVD in 2015 and also streamed it on Crunchyroll . Media Blasters released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in August 2021.