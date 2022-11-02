Octopath Traveler II Game's Trailer Previews Partitio, Osvald

Square Enix began streaming on Wednesday a new trailer for Octopath Traveler II , the sequel to its Octopath Traveler role-playing game, and it previews two of the eight main characters Partitio the Merchant and Osvald the Scholar.

The RPG will feature eight new characters in the land of Solistia.

The game will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on February 24, 2023. Square Enix previously hinted in March 2019 about a new console game in the series.

The original Octopath Traveler game shipped worldwide in July 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. The game then launched on PC via Steam in June 2019, and on Stadia in April 2020. Over 3 million copies of Octopath Traveler sold worldwide. The same team who developed the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler .

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent , the prequel mobile RPG set on the same Orsterra continent as the original game, launched for iOS and Android devices in October 2020 in Japan and globally on July 27.