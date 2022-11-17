Wild Hearts Game's Narrative Gameplay Trailer Previews Karakuri

Hunting game launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC on February 17

Electronic Arts (EA) and KOEI Tecmo began streaming on Thursday a new narrative gameplay trailer for their Wild Hearts hunting game. The trailer is titled "The Power of Karakuri" and it previews the Karakuri, mechanisms from a lost, ancient technology.

The game will get a new trailer at The Game Awards on December 8.

The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the EA App, Steam and Epic Game Store on February 17, 2023.

KOEI Tecmo 's Omega Force studio will develop the hunting game set in "fantasy feudal Japan," and EA will publish the game under its EA Originals label.

The hunting adventure game will feature crafting mechanics. The story takes place in Azuma, a world inspired by feudal Japan. Players will battle Kemono, giant nature-infused beasts, with the help of Karakuri. After fighting the winter wolf Deathstalker, players become bearers a life-sustaining technology and must restore balance across the region.

There will be co-op play, "pack hunting," for up to two additional players. The game will feature crossplay across all platforms. There will also be special missions. The game will feature English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish voiceovers.

EA and KOEI Tecmo announced their partnership earlier in September.

Source: Email correspondence