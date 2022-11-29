Mutsumi Aoki's OsaMake Spinoff Manga Ends

Spinoff series about 4 Shida sisters launched in January 2021

The January 2023 issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine published the final chapter on Saturday of Mutsumi Aoki 's Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come : Otonari no Yon-shimai ga Zettai ni Honobono suru Nichijō (A Romantic Comedy Where the Childhood Friend Absolutely Will Not Lose: The Four Sisters Next Door Who Absolutely Have A Warm Everyday Life) manga. The manga's final volume will ship in March 2023.

The manga is a spinoff of Shūichi Nimaru 's Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come (A Romantic Comedy Where the Childhood Friend Absolutely Will Not Lose) light novel series, and follows the four sisters in the Shida family. The spinoff manga launched in January 2021, and Kadokawa published the second volume on February 22.

"OsaMake", as the teen romantic comedy light novels are nicknamed, centers around Sueharu Maru, an average 17-year-old high school boy who has never had a girlfriend, and the "heroine battle" between his beautiful first crush Shirokusa Kachi and his childhood friend Kuroha Shida.

Nimaru launched the light novel series with illustrations by Ui Shigure in June 2019. Ryō Itō has been serializing a main manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Alive magazine since November 2019.

A television anime adaptation of the main novels premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series under the title Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose .

Source: Monthly Comic Alive January issue



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.