Angels of Death Episode.0 Manga Ends in 4 Chapters

Manga author Makoto Sanada 's blog revealed on Thursday that their and Kudan Nazuka 's Angels of Death Episode.0 ( Satsuriku no Tenshi: Episode.0 ) manga will end in four chapters. Sanada reported that the plot up to the last chapter was already submitted to their editor.

The spinoff manga began serializing digitally on Gene pixiv in March 2017 with Sanada's story and Nazuka's art. Kadokawa released the sixth compiled book volume on September 26.

Yen Press licensed the manga and will publish its fifth volume on January 17. The company describes the story:

As a prison counselor, Daniel Dickens is no stranger to odd encounters with inmates. But when a particularly aggressive prisoner enters his office claiming that his session with a priest left him "fulfilled," Danny, who has led an unsatisfying life, has to know more. During their meeting, Danny finds there's little he can hide from this mysterious clergyman, and when an offer comes his way, he'll have to make a decision that will change his life forever...

Nazuka launched the original Angels of Death ( Satsuriku no Tenshi ) manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine in 2015. The manga ended in its 12th volume, which Kadokawa published in October 2020. Yen Press published the manga's 12th volume in English in October 2021.

negiyan draws a four-panel spinoff manga of Angels of Death in Comic Gene titled Satsuten ! , and the fifth and final volume shipped in March 2021. Additionally, negiyan illustrated Chiren Kina's three-volume light novel adaptation that Kadokawa released from July 2016 to April 2018.

The franchise began as Hoshikuzu KRNKRN's ( Makoto Sanada ) "psycho horror adventure game" that had serial releases on the "Den Fami Nico Game Magazine" website from 2015 to 2016. The game is available in English on Steam under the title Angels of Death .

A television anime adaptation of the franchise premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released a simuldub. Funimation then released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in October 2019.

Source: Makoto Sanada 's blog



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.