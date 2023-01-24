One Piece Film Red Jumps Back to #3, Aikatsu: Mirai e no Starway Opens at #10

©I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners

, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, sold 275,000 tickets and earned 411,763,730 yen (about US$3.15 million) from Friday to Sunday, staying at #1 for its eighth weekend. The film has sold a total of 6.10 million tickets for a cumulative total of 8,917,488,300 yen (about US$68.41 million) in the 44 days since the film opened in Japan.

The film is now the 65th highest-earning film of all time in Japan. It also the #18 all-time anime film in Japan.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

The film opened in Japan on December 3. The movie has IMAX screenings in 40 cinemas all over Japan, and Dolby Atmos screenings in 34 cinemas. The movie added Dolby Cinema screenings on December 10.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).

Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .

Suzume

's film sold 163,000 tickets and earned 216,231,440 yen (about US$1.65 million) from Friday to Sunday, staying at #2 in its 11th weekend. The film has now sold a cumulative total of 9,638,000 tickets for 12,804,547,770 yen (about US$98.21 million).

The film has become the #24 highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, and the #10 highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan.

The film opened at #1 on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.

The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. RADWIMPS scored the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



rose from #9 to #3 in its 25th weekend. The film sold 155,000 tickets and earned 213,760,670 yen (about US$1.64 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 14 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 19,351,129,230 yen (about US$148 million).

The film topped Japan's box office for 2022 in terms of yen earned and tickets sold.

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #9 all-time highest-earning film in Japan.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

franchise

(Detective Conan Ai Habara's Story ~Jet-Black Mystery Train~), a new compilation film for the, dropped from #5 to #7 in its third weekend. The film earned 73,161,680 yen (about US$561,300) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 521,835,730 yen (about US$4 million).

The film opened on January 6 and sold 136,000 tickets for 191,786,610 yen (about US$1.45 million) in its first three days from Friday to Sunday. It sold 177,000 tickets for 246 million yen (about US$1.86 million) in its first four days from Friday to Monday.

The compilation film recompiles the anime's four-episode "Jet-Black Mystery Train" arc (episodes 701-704), while also including key scenes centering on the character Ai Haibara from other parts of the television anime's run, as well as new footage connecting the film to Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine , the upcoming 26th franchise film, at the end of the film.

The Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine film will open in Japan on April 14.

Kagami no Kojō

The anime film of's) novel stayed at #8 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 63,526,680 yen (about US$488,700) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 835,444,430 yen (about US$6.42 million).

The film opened in Japan on December 23.

Keiichi Hara ( Colorful , Miss Hokusai , The Wonderland ) directed the film at A-1 Pictures . Miho Maruo , who wrote the script for Hara's Miss Hokusai and The Wonderland films, penned the script. Keigo Sasaki ( Blue Exorcist , ERASED , The Seven Deadly Sins ) designed the characters, and was also the chief animation director. Russian artist Ilya Kuvshinov , who drew the character designs for The Wonderland , was credited for visual concept and castle design. Harumi Fuuki , who has composed the music for Hara's prior films, returned for this new film. Shochiku is distributing the film.



Dr. Koto's Clinic

The live-action film adaptation of's) manga dropped from #6 to #9 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 63,940,240 yen (about US$490,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,199,831,030 yen (about US$16.88 million).

The film opened in Japan on December 16. Isamu Nakae directed the film, with a script by Noriko Yoshida . Hidetaka Yoshioka reprised his role as the film's titular doctor from the earlier 2003 and 2006 live-action television series.

Crunchyroll previously streamed the 2003 and 2006 live-action series under the title Dr. Coto's Clinic .



The(Starway to the Future) anime film ranked at #10 in its opening weekend.

Aikatsu! 10th Story ~Mirai e no Starway~ is the franchise 's 10th anniversary film. The brand-new story for the original Aikatsu! series reunites that series' director Ryuichi Kimura , scenario writer Yoichi Kato , and character designer Hiroko Yaguchi . The project is set in the story of the 2012 to 2016 Aikatsu! anime, and centers once again on protagonist Ichigo Hoshinomiya.

A 2022 film short version of the project played with the Gekijō-ban Aikatsu Planet! feature film on July 15.



The Sōkyū no Fafner Behind the Line spinoff anime ranked at #1 in the mini-theater ranking in its opening weekend.

The SSSS.Gridman compilation film ranked at #2 in the mini-theater ranking in its opening weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), comScore via KOFIC