Daisuke Hirakawa, Nobuhiko Okamoto Join Cast of Revenger Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for Nitroplus and Shochiku's original television anime Revenger revealed two more cast members for the anime on Friday. The two new cast members are Nobuhiko Okamoto as Saimon Shishido (left in image below) and Daisuke Hirakawa as Liu (right).
The anime premiered in Japan on January 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide except in Asia, and is also streaming an English dub.
Crunchyroll describes the anime:
As master assassin Usui Yuen looks into a series of assassinations made on the grand samurai clan, the Satsuma, he encounters Kurima Raizo, member and survivor of one of the attacks. Together, they discover the true nature of these murders is bigger than over stolen resources. As they get closer to the truth, will they come out alive to exact revenge?
Ribenjiya is credited with the original work. Shochiku, Ajia-do, and Nitroplus are credited with the show's planning. Masaya Fujimori (Kemono Jihen, Izetta: The Last Witch, Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess) is directing the anime at Ajia-do. Nitroplus' Gen Urobuchi (Madoka Magica, Fate/Zero) is the original storywriter, and is also in charge of series scripts. Urobuchi is also writing the scripts alongside Nitroplus' Renji Ōki (Azur Lane, Bubble). Jiro Suzuki and Yūichi designed the characters, and Yuji Hosogoe is adapting those designs for animation. Hosogoe is also the chief animation director alongside Yuki Nishioka and Emiko Endo. Jun Futamata is composing the music.
Additionally, Hotaka Okamoto is the art director, Naomi Nakano is the color designer, Teppei Satō is the director of photography, and Akiko Fujita is the sound director. RetBear (unknown Vo: O2) performs the anime's opening theme song "Downtimer." Maaya Sakamoto performs the show's ending theme song "un_mute."
