Viz Media Publishes Gokurakugai Manga in English
posted on by Alex Mateo
Yuto Sano launched manga in July 2022
Viz Media began publishing Yuto Sano's Gokurakugai manga on Thursday. The first six chapters (and a chapter 5.1) are available on Viz's Shonen Jump website.
Viz describes the story:
Professional troubleshooters will take on any case—if the price is right!
Sano launched the manga in Jump SQ. in July 2022. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on November 4.
Source: Viz Media's Twitter account