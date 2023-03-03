×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Viz Media Publishes Gokurakugai Manga in English

posted on by Alex Mateo
Yuto Sano launched manga in July 2022

gokurakugai
© Yuto Sano, Shueisha
Viz Media began publishing Yuto Sano's Gokurakugai manga on Thursday. The first six chapters (and a chapter 5.1) are available on Viz's Shonen Jump website.

Viz describes the story:

Professional troubleshooters will take on any case—if the price is right!

Sano launched the manga in Jump SQ. in July 2022. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on November 4.

Source: Viz Media's Twitter account

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives