Stars Align Anime's Director Considers Releasing Sequel Scenario Online

Stars Align

anime directorsaid in a Twitter post on February 9 that he still does not foresee a new anime production for, but that he is currently writing a new revision of the plot for what would have been the anime's succeeding episodes, especially episode 13. He is considering releasing the scenario in its raw state online in Japanese, adding that he tried to machine translate the scenario, but the resulting translation lost the nuance and could not be used as a script.

He added that his health has not been in the best state in the past two years, and so he has not been able to work on the story that much.

Akane highlighted that there has been much interest from overseas fans in a continuation for the anime.

Akane reported in April 2021 that he had been unable to find a company willing to fund the production of a sequel to the series. However, he is still planning to make episodes 13-24 of the anime someday.

Akane added that the 13th episode would help viewers understand the "Special Fan Movie's" new footage that is set two years after the anime's finale. Akane clarified that there are no plans for a full-length feature movie.

The "Special Fan Movie" short premiered in May 2020. The "memorial promotional video" with new footage is set two years after the television anime's finale, when Maki Katsuragi, Tōma Shinjō, and others are now in high school.

Akane had said on Twitter in December 2019 that the series' story would continue in some form, although not necessarily as an anime. The series was originally planned with 24 episodes, and the TV anime's ending reflects that structure.

Stars Align premiered in October 2019, and it ran for 12 episodes. Akane ( Escaflowne series and film, Code Geass: Akito the Exiled , Birdy the Mighty: Decode , Noein - to your other self ) directed the anime at 8-Bit , and also supervised and wrote the series scripts. The teen adolescence story revolves around the coming of age of boys in a junior high school's soft tennis team, which is on the verge of shutting down.

The anime also received a "special collaboration movie" that began streaming on TBS Animation's YouTube channel in March 2020. That promotional video brought together the anime's ending theme "Kago no Naka no Bokura wa" (We Inside a Cage) and its singer AIKI from Bless4 with dancer Melochin, who provided the choreography for the song's dance sequence. The video was filmed at Bless4 's studio space for the Stars Align home video release. The anime's second home video volume included the "special collaboration movie" and a making-of video when it shipped in April 2020.