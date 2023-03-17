News
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Game Gets Steam Release
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The official Twitter account for the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin action game announced on Thursday that the game will launch on PC via Steam on April 6. The announcement also stated that the game will be available at a permanently discounted price. The account streamed a trailer:
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin launches on Steam April 6th.
The game is also now available at a permanently discounted price.
You've heard that chaos awaits, but are you ready for what trials you may face?
See what perils will welcome you: http://sqex.link/FFOrigin(@fforigin)March 16
The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store in March 2022.
The game launched with a Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes a digital artbook, digital mini soundtrack, and a DLC Season Pass with additional missions.
KOEI Temco Games' Team Ninja studio developed the game.
Square Enix describes the game:
With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts...
Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain—are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold?
Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in the exhilarating, action-packed battles!
Tetsuya Nomura is the game's character designer, and is also the creative producer in charge of concept. Kazushige Nojima is in charge of story and scenario. Daisuke Inoue is directing the game, and Jin Fujiwara is the producer.
Sources: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's Twitter account via Siliconera