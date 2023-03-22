Mask Danshi: This Shouldn't Lead to Love Manga Gets Original Anime Disc on October 20

Fuji TV announced on Wednesday that Mitsuru Sangō 's boys-love manga Mask Danshi: This Shouldn't Lead to Love ( Mask Danshi wa Koishitakunai no ni ) will get an anime that will be bundled as a Blu-ray Disc with the special edition of the manga's fourth compiled book volume on October 20. Fuji TV 's Blue Lynx label for boys-love anime is producing the original anime disc ( OAD ), and it streamed a promotional video:

© Mitsuru Sangō, libre inc., Mask Danshi wa Koishitakunai no ni Production Committee

Sangō drew an illustration to commemorate the anime's announcement:

© Mitsuru Sangō

The anime stars Takuya Eguchi as Tsuzuru Saikawa and Yūsuke Kobayashi as Keigo Sayama.

Naoko Takeichi ( Cooking With Valkyries ) is directing and storyboarding the anime at Studio Fusion . Fumiyo Sakai ( Asteroid in Love ) is writing the screenplay. Homura Kaneda is designing the characters. Sōnosuke Takao ( Fairy Ranmaru songs) is composing the music.

Erika Ikeda is the animation director, and Aibou is the art director. Ayako Tan ( Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU /SOTSU ) is editing the anime. Megumi Himeno ( Muv-Luv Alternative ) is the director of photography. Sayuri Yoshida ( Massara ) is in charge of color design. Miho Sugawara ( Wild Adapter ) is the sound director. Mio Nekoyama and Amefumi Hirotsuki are the animation producers.

Animate International releases the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sayama is a pessimistic guy who always wears a face mask to school. When the most popular boy in class, Saikawa, rips off the mask out of curiosity, Sayama flips out. Despite his harsh words, he's somehow captured Saikawa's interest, who offers to tutor him with a bizarre condition: to let him do as he pleases with what's under Sayama's mask. Sayama hates it when people touch his bare face, lips, and mouth, but he can't resist Saikawa's attention...

Sango debuted the manga in libre's b-Boy P! magazine in 2020. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan in April 2020.