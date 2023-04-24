Cross Infinite World Licenses I'll Use This Do-over to Become the Ideal Lady's Maid!, Making Jam in the Woods, More Light Novels

Also: Rising from Ashes: My Dear Emperor, You're Putty in My Hands!

announced on Sunday that it has licensed the, andlight novel series.

Cross Infinite World will release the first volume of Saki Ichibu and Cocosuke's I'll Use This Do-over to Become the Ideal Lady's Maid! ( Yarinaoseru Mitai nano de, Kondo Koso Akogare no Jijo wo Mezashimasu! ) light novel series digitally worldwide on July 31 and physically at a later date. It describes the story:

The daughter of a viscount has returned to the past, and she intends to dedicate her second life to waiting on young ladies as the ideal lady's maid! The day after her engagement is called off, Emma returns to her life at the age of 15, having served her country thus far using her power to travel to the future. And this time around, she won't be sacrificing herself for the sake of the nation! She's determined to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a lady's maid when a mysterious duke from the neighboring country appears before her. “I don't waste my time on nonsense.” But his kindness belies his cold words and Emma finds herself drawn to him. Yet he keeps a secret that could change everything…

Ichibu and Cocosuke launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2020, and began publishing the series in 2021.

Making Jam in the Woods: My Relaxing Life Starts in Another World

Mori no Hotori de Jam wo Niru: Isekai de Hajimeru Inakagurashi

Margaret's life is cut short when she gets into a fatal accident at her workplace, except instead of the afterlife, she finds herself in another world! She's rescued from the brink of death by an elderly retired noblewoman who lets Margaret live at her mansion. What awaits her there is a stark contrast to her previous life: relaxed and laid-back countryside living! Sure, there's the whole fact that she was summoned to this world as a special being known as a Spirit Caller, but she couldn't care less as long as she gets to eat delicious food! She's going to get a fresh start taking life slow in this new world filled with magic and spirits!

will publish the first volume ofand's) light novel series digitally worldwide on October 31 and physically at a later date. The company describes the story:

Kobato and Murakami launched the series in 2018.



Rising from Ashes: My Dear Emperor, You're Putty in My Hands!

The Wagtail Priestess, Sai, has memories of a previous life, including knowledge about her ill-fated role to be condemned as the “Evil Priestess” in this life. Yet her efforts to resist her cruel destiny as an NPC in an otome game end in vain. Her fiancé is blinded by his love for the Saint, and so is the Order of Holy Knights he commands. Her execution is nigh—until the charming, winged emperor of the neighboring Orient Empire, Haruka, rescues her from the ashes of her former home. Moved by Haruka's faith in her, Sai swears to dedicate her life to him and accepts his offer to move to his country, where she takes up residence in an uninhabited, derelict property inside the Imperial Palace: the former inner palace. Armed with her powerful magic, extensive knowledge, and memories from her past life, she happily lines up one achievement after another. Exorcism? Product development? Sacred rituals? Leave it to her! She lives a content life, but there's just one thing... “Your Majesty, I think people will misunderstand if you order me to attend you every night. I am merely melting you into a breathless mess with my recovery magic, nothing more!” So begins the tale of a lonely and earnest priestess who creates miracles in her vast, new world, and a beautiful emperor who chuckles in her wake, doting on her every step of the way.

The first volume ofand Yoko Matsurika'slight novel series will launch digitally worldwide on August 31 and physically at a later date.describes the story:

Maebaru also wrote The Inconvenient Life of an Arousing Priestess . Cross Infinite World licensed the light novel series.

