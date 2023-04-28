Imo Ōno's Healer Girl espressivo Spinoff Manga Ends

© Imo Ōno, BNF, 3Hz, Yasuhiro Irie, Kadokawa

Monthly Comic Alive

The June issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's, the spinoff manga adaptation of'soriginal anime , on Wednesday.

Ōno launched the manga in Monthly Comic Alive in May 2022. The manga features an original story about one of the anime's characters, Sonia Yanagi. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2022, and it will release the second volume on June 22.

The anime premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The story is set in a world where three schools of medicine are pervasive: Western medicine, Eastern medicine, and "vocal medicine." The healing of illness and injuries via songs is a special technique that not only improves the metal health of patients, but also the mental health of doctors. Such "Healers" strive to sing when called upon to respond to the health and anxiety of patients and doctors alike. The anime depicts the healer girls in training at the Karasuma Vocal Medical Institute.

Yasuhiro Irie ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Kurau: Phantom Memory ) directed the anime at Studio 3Hz , and Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they? , Skate-Leading Stars , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) supervised the series scripts. Yukie Akiya ( Celestial Method , Code:Breaker , Princess Principal ) designed the characters.

In real life, Healer Girls is a unit composed of the Healer Girl voice actresses: Akane Kumada (Hibiki Morishima), Karin Isobe (Kana Fujii), Marina Horiuchi (Remi Gojō), and Chihaya Yoshitake (Sonia Yanagi). The unit performed the anime's opening theme song "Feel You, Heal You" and the ending theme song "Believe like Singing." The unit held their final concert in October 2022.

Source: Monthly Comic Alive June issue



