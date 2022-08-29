Healer Girls Group to Hold Final Concert on October 8

The Healer Girls group, which consists of the four main voice actresses from the Healer Girl original anime, will hold their final concert at Aoyama RizM on October 8.

Healer Girls is a unit composed of the Healer Girl voice actresses: Akane Kumada (Hibiki Morishima), Karin Isobe (Kana Fujii), Marina Horiuchi (Remi Gojō), and Chihaya Yoshitake (Sonia Yanagi). The group initially formed through the Anison Days television show in 2021.

Healer Girls perform the Healer Girl anime's opening theme song "Feel You, Heal You" and the ending theme song "Believe like Singing."

The anime premiered on April 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The story is set in a world where three schools of medicine are pervasive: Western medicine, Eastern medicine, and "vocal medicine." The healing of illness and injuries via songs is a special technique that not only improves the metal health of patients, but also the mental health of doctors. Such "Healers" strive to sing when called upon to respond to the health and anxiety of patients and doctors alike. The anime depicts the healer girls in training at the Karasuma Vocal Medical Institute.

Yasuhiro Irie ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Kurau: Phantom Memory ) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz , and Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they? , Skate-Leading Stars , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is supervising the series scripts. Yukie Akiya ( Celestial Method , Code:Breaker , Princess Principal ) is designing the characters.

Source: Comic Natalie