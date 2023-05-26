Mashle: Magic and Muscles Anime Reveals Magia Lupus Cast

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga announced on Saturday the cast for the Magia Lupus organization.

The newly announced cast includes:

Kent Itō as Wirth Mádl

Shūichirō Umeda as Milo Genius

Aoi Koga as Love Cute

Kenji Nomura as Olore Andrew

Kengo Kawanishi as Anser Shinri

They join previously announced Magia Lupus members, which include:

Yuichiro Umehara as Abel Walker



© 甲本 一／集英社・マッシュル製作委員会

Hiroki Nanami as Abyss Razor



The anime premiered in Japan on April 7. streams the anime as it airs, and it is streaming an English

Tomonari Tanaka ( Engage Kiss , Visual Prison ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Yousuke Kuroda ( My Hero Academia all six seasons, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Hisashi Higashijima (key animation on Tada Never Falls in Love ) is the character designer. Masaru Yokoyama (2019 Fruits Basket , Astra Lost in Space ) is composing the music. Taiiku Okazaki is performing the opening theme song "Knock Out," and musical group Philosophy no Dance is performing the ending theme song "Shū Cream Funk" (Cream Puff Funk).

The anime is listed as a "complete" anime adaptation.

The manga entered its final arc with the 12th compiled book volume, which shipped in July 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 16th volume on April 4.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020. The franchise also includes two novels and an upcoming stage play adaptation.