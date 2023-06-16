AnimeFesta's WWWave Corporation Establishes 'Deregular' Anime Label

Label aims to produce 10 works by 2025

© WWWave Corporation

announced on Friday that it has established a new anime label named Deregular. WWWave noted that the new label aims to specialize in "stimulating and captivating IP" that will maximize the appeal of the original work while not relying on revenue from foreign markets.

The new label aims to produce 10 works with a 1 billion yen (about US$7 million) budget by 2025. These works will include both self-produced works from within the company's own IP, as well as works from other companies' IP.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime title in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime is Fūfu Kōkan: Modorenai Yoru , the television anime of Peter Mitsuru's Fūfu Kōkan: Otto Yori Sugoi Kongai Sex (Marriage Exchange: Amazing Extramarital Sex Compared to My Husband) adult manga. The anime will debut streaming first on the AnimeFesta website in mid-June, and it will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 2 at 1:00 a.m. JST (effectively, July 3).

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Sankei Sports