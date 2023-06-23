The Shadows of Who We Once Were Live-Action Show Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The official website for the live-action series adaptation of Yae Utsumi 's The Shadows of Who We Once Were ( Nare no Hate no Bokura ) manga revealed three additional cast members for the series on Friday.

The cast includes Akiko Hinagata (left in image above) as Ayako Yumesaki, Kanna Mori (center) as Kaoruko Hoshino, and Miwako Wagatsuma (right) as Kyōko Sakuraba.

The series will premiere onon June 27.

Hideo Jojo, Keisuke Shibata, and Masayuki Matoba are directing the series, with scripts by Hideo Jojo, Moral, Ai Suzuki, and Yūta Kurachi. HiHi Jets will perform the show's theme song "Lobelia."

Kodansha USA Publishing has licensed the manga and is releasing it digitally. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the manga.

Nezu was looking forward to his elementary school reunion—after all, his class was united by unbreakable bonds. But when his former classmate, Mikio, reveals that this reunion is a very real matter of life and death...suddenly Nezu finds those bonds put to the test.

Utsumi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. The manga moved to the Magazine Pocket app in November 2020. The manga ended in July 2021. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in August 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's eighth volume on January 10.

Utsumi serialized the Until Your Bones Rot ( Hone ga Kusaru Made ) manga on the Manga Box app from 2016 to 2018. Kodansha published seven volumes of the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing published the manga in English digitally, and it released the seventh volume in July 2018.