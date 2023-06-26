Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Drei!! Manga Resumes After 7-Month Hiatus

Manga heads toward its climax

© Hiroshi Hiroyama, Kadokawa

The August issue of'smagazine published a new chapter of'smanga on Monday. The new chapter 71 is the first new chapter for the manga since chapter 70.2 in November 2022. In the new chapter, Hiroyama states that the manga will head toward its climax.

Hiroyama's original manga re-imagines the Fate/stay night character Illyasviel von Einzbern in an alternate universe as a magical girl. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya ran in Kadokawa Shoten 's Comp Ace from 2007 to 2008. Hiroyama then published the Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Zwei! sequel series from 2009-2012. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Drei!! launched in 2012, and the manga's 13th compiled book volume shipped in June 2022.

The first television anime premiered in 2013. The second season, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! , premiered in 2014, followed by the third season titled Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz! in 2015. The fourth and latest season, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! , premiered in July 2016. Sentai Filmworks released the first three seasons on home video. Crunchyroll streamed the fourth season as it aired, and it also streamed the first three seasons.

Gekijōban Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Sekka no Chikai , the first anime film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2017.

The Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm original video anime opened in theaters in Japan in June 2019.

The Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya - Licht Nameless Girl ( Gekijōban Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Licht - Namae no Nai Shōjo ) film opened in Japan in August 2021. Sentai Filmworks licensed the film and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2022. The anime franchise will have a sequel work after the film.

Source: Comp Ace August issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.