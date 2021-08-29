Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Anime Gets Sequel Work

A stage greeting event for Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya - Licht Nameless Girl ( Gekijōban Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Licht - Namae no Nai Shōjo ), the new film in the Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchise, revealed on Sunday that the overall anime franchise is getting a sequel work. The website for the film did not reveal any other details.

The film opened in Japan on Friday. Minami Kuribayashi performs the theme song "Just the truth."

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the film, and plans to release it on home video and on select digital outlets. The company describes the film:

Originally developed as an alternate universe to mega hit series Fate/stay night , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya now stands on its own as a bona fide hit and fan-favorite franchise. In the latest feature film installment, its most beloved characters face completely unexpected situations! The Ainsworth family aims to save the world, but the price is sacrifice of magical girl Miyu — but Miyu's brother, Shirou, won't let them have her without a fight. Now it's up to Illya to step in and find a solution that will save not only Miyu, but the entire world.

Hiroyama's original manga re-imagines the Fate/stay night character Illyasviel von Einzbern in an alternate universe as a magical girl. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya ran in Kadokawa Shoten 's Comp Ace magazine from 2007 to 2008. Hiroyama then launched several sequel manga series.

The first television anime premiered in 2013. The second season, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! , premiered in 2014, followed by the third season titled Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz! in 2015. The fourth and latest season, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! , premiered in July 2016. Sentai Filmworks released the first three seasons on home video. Crunchyroll streamed the fourth season as it aired, and it also streamed the first three seasons.

Gekijōban Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Sekka no Chikai , the first anime film in the franchise, opened in Japan in August 2017.

The Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm original video anime opened in theaters in Japan in June 2019.