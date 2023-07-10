Issui Ogawa's Twin Star Cyclone Runaway Yuri Sci-fi Novels Get Manga

Ahiru Tanaka launches manga on July 21

The August issue of Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine announced on Friday that Ahiru Tanaka will launch the manga adaptation of Issui Ogawa's Twin Star Cyclone Runaway yuri sci-fi novels on the Comic Bushiroad Web manga site starting on July 21.

© Issui Ogawa, Ahiru Tanaka, Bushiroad

© Issui Ogawa, Hayakawa Shobo

The novels' story is set 6,000 years after humanity has spread out across the stars, and takes place inside a gigantic city ship orbiting a remote gas giant. The ship is home to a civilization of space fishers that catch valuable fish-like creatures known as Besshu. The society harvests the Besshu through ships operated by enforced male-female pairs of operator and pilot, who are seen by the male-dominated society as a married couple. The story centers on Terra, who is seeking a partner to operate a ship, and finds her in the mysterious runaway girl Diode, with both uniquely able to use the ship despite both being female.

Ogawa first published a short story version of "Twin Star Cyclone Runaway" in Hayakawa Shobo 's Flowers for Asterism yuri science fiction anthology book in June 2019. The short story was nominated for the 51st Seiun Awards in 2020. Ogawa published the first volume of the longer novel version of Twin Star Cyclone Runaway in March 2020, with cover art by Kei Mochizuki . Hayakawa Shobo published the novels' third volume on June 20.

Viz Media 's Haikasoru science fiction novel imprint previously published Ogawa's The Lord of the Sands of Time and The Next Continent novels.

Kadokawa Haruki Jimusho announced in 2016 that an anime adaptation of Ogawa's Michibiki no Hoshi novels were in production, with Ogawa also confirming the announcement. Though initially planned for 2018, the anime has not yet released.