The Awesome Anime Replicas of Tamashii Nation 2024

The Awesome Anime Replicas of Tamashii Nation 2024by Richard Eisenbeis,
While the majority of what was shown off at Tamashii Nation 2024 came in the form of figures, there were also some items for cosplayers and other anime merch collectors—namely the anime replicas of the Proplica series. Here are the coolest ones we came across at the event!
Proplica Nichirin Sword (Tanjiro Kamado) Kyojuro Rengoku's Handguard ver.Anime: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Release Date: TBA
Price: TBA
The impetus for the Swordsmith Village Arc of Demon Slayer is Tanjiro needing a new demon-killing Nichirin sword after breaking his first one. This is a replica of that second sword with the handguard of a certain flame-wielding Hashira attached.
Proplica TensazangetsuAnime: BLEACH
Release Date: January 2025
Price: 19,800 (approx. $127.70 USD)
While Ichigo's sword transforms into several shapes and sizes, his Tensazangetsu Bankai sword is arguably the most iconic. With a chain dangling from the hilt and its jet-black blade, this replica is perfect for cosplay or display.
Proplica The Legend of Zelda Master SwordGame: The Legend of Zelda
Release Date: Septermber 2024
Price: 22,000 yen (approx. $141.90 USD) This 41-inch replica of Zelda's iconic Master Sword not only looks the part but also sounds the part by playing both sound effects and music from across eight different Zelda games.
Proplica The Crimson BehelitAnime: Berserk
Release Date: TBA
Price: TBA
Not all Proplica are weapons. Some are replicas of other iconic items, such as Berserk's wish-granting Behelit. Just be sure not to use it to summon a horde of demons to eat your friends as you ascend to godhood.
Proplica Sailor Moon -Brilliant Color Edition- CollectionAnime: Sailor Moon
Proplica Transformation Brooch&Disguise Pen Set -Brilliant Color Edition-Release Date: September 2024
Price: 14,850 (approx. $95.78 USD)
This is a set of two transformation items from the original 90s Sailor Moon anime. The brooch transforms Usagi into Sailor Moon while the pen lets her transform herself into a wide number of disguises—like a doctor, a kindergarten teacher, a bride, and even... a sailor!?.
Proplica Moon Stick -Brilliant Color Edition-Release Date: April 2024
Price: 12,100 yen (approx. $78.05 USD)
This is Sailor Moon's original weapon for fighting against forces of evil as seen in the anime version of Sailor Moon. Now you too can shout alone in your bedroom "Moon Healing Escalation!" (or "Moon Healing Activation" if you're a child of the early 90s with a secret love for the original dub).
Proplica Crystal Star -Brilliant Color Edition-Release Date: September 2024
Price: 8,800 yen (approx. $56.76 USD)
The Crystal Star is the transformation item that replaces the Transformation Brooch in the second season of Sailor Moon, Sailor Moon R. Like with the previous brooch, it allows Usagi to turn into Sailor Moon—though with a new (and dare I say improved) transformation sequence.
