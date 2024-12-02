The Awesome Anime Replicas of Tamashii Nation 2024

While the majority of what was shown off at Tamashii Nation 2024 came in the form of figures, there were also some items for cosplayers and other anime merch collectors—namely the anime replicas of the Proplica series. Here are the coolest ones we came across at the event!

© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Proplica Nichirin Sword (Tanjiro Kamado) Kyojuro Rengoku's Handguard ver.

The impetus for the Swordsmith Village Arc of Demon Slayer is Tanjiro needing a new demon-killing Nichirin sword after breaking his first one. This is a replica of that second sword with the handguard of a certain flame-wielding Hashira attached.

©久保帯人／集英社・テレビ東京・ｄｅｎｔｓｕ・ぴえろ

Proplica Tensazangetsu

January 202519,800 (approx. $127.70 USD)

While Ichigo's sword transforms into several shapes and sizes, his Tensazangetsu Bankai sword is arguably the most iconic. With a chain dangling from the hilt and its jet-black blade, this replica is perfect for cosplay or display.

© Nintendo

Proplica The Legend of Zelda Master Sword

Septermber 2024: 22,000 yen (approx. $141.90 USD)

© 三浦建太郎（スタジオ我画）・白泉社/BERSERK FILM PARTNERS

Proplica The Crimson Behelit

This 41-inch replica of Zelda's iconic Master Sword not only looks the part but also sounds the part by playing both sound effects and music from across eight different Zelda games.

Not all Proplica are weapons. Some are replicas of other iconic items, such as Berserk 's wish-granting Behelit. Just be sure not to use it to summon a horde of demons to eat your friends as you ascend to godhood.

©武内直子・PNP・東映アニメーション

Proplica Sailor Moon -Brilliant Color Edition- Collection

Proplica Transformation Brooch&Disguise Pen Set -Brilliant Color Edition-

September 202414,850 (approx. $95.78 USD)

This is a set of two transformation items from the original 90s Sailor Moon anime. The brooch transforms Usagi into Sailor Moon while the pen lets her transform herself into a wide number of disguises—like a doctor, a kindergarten teacher, a bride, and even... a sailor!?.

Proplica Moon Stick -Brilliant Color Edition-

April 202412,100 yen (approx. $78.05 USD)

This is Sailor Moon 's original weapon for fighting against forces of evil as seen in the anime version of Sailor Moon . Now you too can shout alone in your bedroom "Moon Healing Escalation!" (or "Moon Healing Activation" if you're a child of the early 90s with a secret love for the original dub ).

©武内直子・PNP・東映アニメーション

Proplica Crystal Star -Brilliant Color Edition-

September 20248,800 yen (approx. $56.76 USD)