How would you rate episode 34 of

BLUE LOCK 2nd Season (TV 2) ?

©︎ Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura, Kodansha / 'BLUE LOCK' Production Committee

This might be the best-looking episode of the season thus far and while that isn't saying much considering what came before, I will take what I can get. This episode marks a clear shift in how things were going, with the U-20 team finally catching up due to their evolution. You can feel a lot of bitterness from some of the regular U-20 players now that Sae and Ryusei are taking point on the field, but as long as it gets results, beggars can't be choosers. What I like about this episode is that it shows off the dynamic between Sae and Ryusei; one is composed of pure logical analysis and the other is composed of pure animalistic and, arguably sexual, instinct. I swear to God there is a scene where this guy just straight up has an orgasm after making a goal and I'm not sure how seriously the show wants me to take that.

Blue Lock team members had to compromise themselves to keep up, and this might be an interesting way to round out some more characters on the field. I feel bad for Niko and Chigiri, since they were definitive players on the team, but you don't always get to pick the circumstances of the match itself. Now we have our gentle, cold Hiori and our favorite rich boy Reo making it onto the scene, showcasing that just because some star players are swapped out, it doesn't mean they can't get inventive. We're replacing speed with passing possibility and a definitive read of the field with copycat defense tactics. It's cool, and the way that everything is visually shown highlights the stylistic upgrade of the show despite taking that animation hit. Will it be enough to gain the upper hand or will we have to swap out more players?

Rating:

Twitch

BLUE LOCK 2nd Season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.