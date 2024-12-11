How would you rate episode 34 of

While there were some fun bits, this feels like a transition episode. We don't get any major payoffs based on information we already have. Many lingering plot points, like the new players who found themselves in Rabituza, are left for later. I understand Sunraku's frustration when it comes to information dealings. It's easy to feel like you're on top of the world when you have exclusive access to something or a bit of information that nobody else has. But then, when you find out that somebody else could obtain it, it feels like you've lost something. I look forward to the day when these two characters interact and I'm curious if we will see more people in Rabituza in the future.

Emul's simple-minded approach that everything can be easily manipulated and I understand Bilac's frustration with being sidestepped after putting so much hard work into Sunraku's new weapon. The gauntlets look sick as hell. It's a little convenient that one of Sunraku's items just so happens to give him the exact boost he needs to use them, but I'm glad we can see them in action sooner rather than later. If he got these gauntlets but wasn't able to use them for like ten episodes, I would probably lose my mind.

It seems like we are finally pulling the pin on a genuine one-on-one interaction between Sunraku and Psyger-0. Let's be honest: Psyger-0 hasn't really been a character in the show despite being featured so prominently throughout it. She's a recurring player with one defining trait, which is her rather unhealthy obsession with our protagonist. But the interactions between the two have either been extremely limited or cut short due to other circumstances. We get to see them potentially work together, and that has a lot of potential. I hope this isn't another thing that ends up getting cut short more than it needs to be.

