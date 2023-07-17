Am I Actually the Strongest? Anime's 4th Episode Delayed to July 29

Anime will not air episode on July 22

© 澄守彩・講談社／「実は俺」製作委員会

The official Twitter account for the television anime of's) novel series announced on Sunday that the anime will not air a new episode on July 22. The fourth and next episode will air on July 29, instead.

The anime premeired on July 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs worldwide excluding Asia, but including India. It is also streaming an English dub .

Takashi Naoya ( Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru , Tales of Wedding Rings ) is directing the anime at Staple Entertainment with assistant director Matsuo Asami ( Real Girl , Val x Love ). Tatsuya Takahashi ( Val x Love , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ) is supervising the series scripts, and Takahashi and Tetsuya Yamada ( Val x Love ) are writing the scripts. Shōko Yasuda ( Happy Sugar Life , My Happy Marriage ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Ai Takahashi 's manga adaptation of the novels digitally in English, and it describes the series:

To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing... but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless?? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart—or Hart to his new friends—must find his way through a dangerous world...but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

Sumimori began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2018, where it is still ongoing. Takahashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius section of the Nico Nico Seiga website in April 2019.