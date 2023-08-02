Patrick Macias' TokyoScope Unveils Unreleased Osamu Kobayashi Anime Short

Japanes pop culture writer Patrick Macias revealed on his TokyoScope blog on Tuesday a previously unreleased anime film short directed and written by late anime director and animator Osamu Kobayashi titled HYPERSONIC Music Club , based on Hiroyuki Takahashi and Macias' webcomic of the same name. According to Macias, Kobayashi produced the film in 2017.

The full seven-minute short is available on Macias' TokyoScope blog.

Image via TokyoScope

Kobayashi drew the above visual for the anime short.

Other staff members that worked on the film include Takashi Mukouda ( INU-OH , Haikyu!! To The Top animation director) as character designor and animation director, and veteran animators Hisashi Mori , Mitsuo Iso , and Yoshimichi Kameda as animators.

57-year-old Kobayashi passed away on April 17, 2021 after battling kidney cancer. Kobayashi directed such anime as BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad , Paradise Kiss , Someday's Dreamers II Sora , Table and Fishman , End of the World , Digital Juice , and Ani-Kuri 15 . He served as an episode director for such anime as Naruto Shippūden , Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt , Gurren Lagann , Gad Guard , Dororo , and Lupin III: Part IV .

© Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll

Hiroyuki Takahashi

Patrick Macias

Crunchyroll

The webcomic was the first installment in's "Originals" line for original content made in collaboration with Japanese creators. The full color comic by the lateanimatorand writer launched for free onin January 2015.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

In the world of tomorrow… when technology has reached it limits… a group of young cyborgs must battle the extra-dimensional monster girls for final control of the enigmatic force known only as…The Mystery Frequency!

Macias and Mugi Tanaka later serialized the webcomic PARK: Harajuku Crisis Team on Crunchyroll in May 2015, which inspired the URAHARA television anime in October 2017.