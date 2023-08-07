News
Aniplex Reveals Aniplex Online Fest 2023 Event for September 10
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Aniplex announced on Tuesday that it will hold its Aniplex Online Fest event both online and in person in English and Japanese on September 10. The in person event will take place at Zepp DiverCity Tokyo featuring narration by voice actor Sōma Saitō. Haruko Iizuka (Horimiya) drew the below visual for the event.
The event will feature performances from musical acts Taiiku Okazaki (Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Mashle: Magic and Muscles), KANA-BOON feat. Yūho Kitazawa (My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999), Shoko Nakagawa (16bit Sensation: Another Layer), Philosophy no Dance (Ayakashi Triangle, Mashle: Magic and Muscles), and producer DJ Kazu, with Sally Amaki and Hisanori Yoshida as MCs.
The following voice actors will attend as guests for the event:
- Hikaru Akao
- Kaito Ishikawa
- Takeo Ōtsuka
- Nobuhiko Okamoto
- Natsumi Kawaida
- Reiji Kawashima
- Tomori Kusunoki
- Yurika Kubo
- Chiaki Kobayashi
- Sōma Saitō
- Asami Seto
- Rie Takahashi
- Takuma Terashima
- Genta Nakamura
- Kōtarō Nishiyama
- Taito Ban
- Jun Fukuyama
- Asaki Yuikawa
The following works will feature at the event:
- Blue Exorcist
- My New Boss Is Goofy
- ATRI: My Dear Moments-
- Solo Leveling
- A Returner's Magic Should Be Special
- Black Butler
- 16bit Sensation: Another Layer
- Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid
- Delico's Nursery
- The Elusive Samurai
- Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima+
- Heat the Pig Liver
- The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store
- Demon Lord 2099
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising
- The Demon Prince of Momochi House
- UniteUp!
- Rurouni Kenshin
The previous year's Aniplex Online Fest event took place on September 23 last year, and streamed in both English and Japanese, and featured information on over 20 anime titles and hosted live music performances.
Sources: Press release, Aniplex Online Fest 2023 homepage