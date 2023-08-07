Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- Manga Listed as Ending in 4th Volume

Manga's 4th volume ships on September 7

Amazon is listing the fourth compiled book volume of Vivy Score and's manga as the final volume. The manga is scheduled for a September 7 release.

The manga debuted in Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in April 2021. The manga's third volume shipped in Japan on January 10.

Wit Studio 's original television anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

Eiji Umehara and Tappei Nagatsuki 's Vivy Prototype novels are the "concept novel" that the pair wrote before the production of the Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- anime. The anime's staff specifically describes the production as an adaptation of the novels, although the novels only began their commercial release after the anime began airing. loundraw , the original character designer of the anime, drew the illustrations for the novels.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the Vivy Prototype novels under its Airship imprint. The company describes the novels:

Vivy, the world's first autonomous AI, sings to bring joy to her audience as a cast member of NiaLand, Japan's largest theme park. In this world, AIs have become integral to human life and exist to carry out their missions. One day, out of the blue, an AI claiming to be from the future approaches her, revealing that in one hundred years, advanced AIs will turn on the humans they once served, sparking a violent war to annihilate humankind! When he asks for her help in preventing the conflict, Vivy agrees to ditch the stage and take up the century-long mission against her kind in order to save humanity.

Mag Garden released the first Vivy Prototype novel in April 2021, and the fourth and final volume shipped in July 2021.

