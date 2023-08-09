Guardian of the Witch's Asahi Sakano Launches New Manga on August 16

Tatsukazu Konda writes story for Jūō to Yakusō manga

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app revealed on Monday that Tatsukazu Konda and Asahi Sakano will launch a new manga titled Jūō to Yakusō ( Beast King & Medicinal Herb ) on the app on August 16, with character designs by Momochichi. Konda is writing the manga, and Sakano is drawing the art.

© Tatsukazu Konda, Asahi Sakano, Momochichi, Shogakukan

The manga will center on a beast king that was defeated and once thought killed by the hero, and a traveling doctor.

Sakano launched the Guardian of the Witch ( Majo no Moribito ) manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2020, and ended it in June 2020. Shueisha shipped three compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media and MANGA Plus both serialized the manga digitally in English.

Source: Manga One