MIX Season 2 Anime Casts Comedian Duo Timon D as Themselves
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Duo appear in anime's upcoming 19th, 20th episodes
The staff for MIX Season 2 (Mix: Meisei Story -Nidome no Natsu, Sora no Mukou e-), the Mix: Meisei Story anime's second season, revealed on Wednesday that the anime has cast Hiroyuki Takagishi and Yūta Maeda of comedian duo Timon D as themselves in the anime. The duo will appear in the anime's 19th and 20th episodes on August 12 and 19, respectively.The second season premiered on April 1, with the story taking place after the summer of the first year of high school.
The anime's returning cast members include:
- Yuuki Kaji as Tōma Tachibana
- Yūma Uchida as Sōichirō Tachibana
- Maaya Uchida as Otomi Tachibana
- Kana Hanazawa as Haruka Ōyama
Aside from Tomohiro Kamitani (episode director for A Certain Scientific Railgun, Chaos;Child) as the new director, returning staff members include:
- Series Composition: Atsuhiro Tomioka
- Character Design: Takao Maki
- Music: Norihito Sumitomo
- Production: OLM
Toshinori Watanabe directed the show's first season.The anime's first season premiered in Japan in 2019, and it ran for 24 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime as it aired with subtitles. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub.
Crunchyroll describes the story:
A new generation steps up to the plate in a moving sequel to the 1985 baseball manga, Touch. Stepbrothers Touma and Suichirou are ace players on Meisei High School's baseball team, and thanks to them, the team may finally have a chance at returning to nationals. But little by little, a tragic legacy unfolds as the stepbrothers follow in their fathers' footsteps.
Mitsuru Adachi launched the manga series in Shogakukan's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2012.
Source: Comic Natalie