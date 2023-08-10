Fate/Samurai Remnant Game Posts Animated Opening by CloverWorks

Video features LICCA/Spiral Ladder's theme song "Zanya Gensō"

The official website for Fate/Samurai Remnant , Koei Tecmo 's new action RPG in the Fate franchise , began streaming the animated opening for the game on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the game's theme song "Zanya Gensō" by LICCA/Spiral Ladder. Nakaya Onsen directed the video, with production by CloverWorks .

The 4th year of the Keian Era, Edo Period. It has been several decades since the end of a turbulent, blood-soaked era. People were enjoying peace and tranquility. But, a battle between seven pairs of Masters and Servants is about to begin, as the "Waxing Moon Ritual" unfolds in the shadows. Miyamoto Iori, a young man in Asakusa, finds himself caught in the violence of a Holy Grail War.

The game will launch in Japan on September 28, and on September 29 outside of Japan.

Rei Wataru , the artist for Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III (which features Miyamoto Musashi as a central character), is designing the characters. Hikaru Sakurai ( Steampunk visual novel series) and Yuichiro Higashide ( Tokyo Babel ), who have both written scenarios for Fate/Grand Order , are supervising the game's story.

The game will be available worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam ), and Switch. Type-Moon is supervising the project, and Aniplex is collaborating on its production.



