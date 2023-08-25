News
EGOIST Music Unit to Stop Performing in October
posted on by Egan Loo
Singer chelly to keep performing as reche, after working on Guilty Crown, Psycho-Pass with supercell's Ryo
Vocalist chelly announced on Saturday that the music unit EGOIST will stop performing. The unit will hold its last live concerts in Osaka on September 23 and in Kanagawa on October 9.
The unit EGOIST was initially formed as an in-story musical artist group for the anime Guilty Crown in 2011. The composer Ryo of the musician group supercell produced the unit, and chelly won an audition of over 2,000 applicants to perform the vocals. The unit has since contributed theme songs for Psycho-Pass, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, BUILD-DIVIDE -#000000- CODE BLACK, the three Project Itoh films (The Empire of Corpses, Harmony, Genocidal Organ), and other titles.
Separately from the EGOIST name, chelly has already been performing under the name reche since June 2021. In Saturday's message, chelly asked fans to continue their support for her work under the reche name.
Source: Comic Natalie