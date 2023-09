Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 21-27

© 2020 フライングドッグ/サイダーのように言葉が湧き上がる製作委員会

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

's original anime film ) aired onon Saturday, August 26 at 9:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.4% rating.

The Kaiketsu Zorori: Lalala♪ Star Tanjō anime film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, August 27 at 3:45 p.m. and it earned a 0.3% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)