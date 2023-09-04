News
Ragna Crimson Anime Reveals 'Winged Bloodline' Characters' Cast
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of Daiki Kobayashi's Ragna Crimson manga revealed more cast members for the "Tsubasa no Ketsuzoku" (Winged Bloodline) characters on Monday.
The newly announced cast members are:
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Ragna
- Ayumu Murase as Crimson
- Inori Minase as Leonica
- Reina Ueda as Ultimatia
- Takehito Koyasu as Grymwelte
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Disas Trois
- Kōzō Shioya as Temruogtaf
- Yoshihito Sasaki as Michael
- Takashi Matsuyama as King Femud
- Nobutoshi Canna as Future Ragna
- Fairouz Ai as Slime
- Mamiko Noto as Chimera
- Hiroki Touchi as Golem
- Junichi Suwabe as Woltekamui
- Rina Hidaka as Starlia Lese
- Rio Tsuchiya as twins Hezera and Grea
The series will premiere on September 30 on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11 with a one-hour first episode. The series have 24 episodes and will air for two cours (quarters of a year).
Ken Takahashi (Butlers x Battlers, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!!) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK., and Deco Akao (Amanchu!, Arakawa Under the Bridge, Noragami) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Shinpei Aoki (key animator for Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchise) is designing the characters. Kōji Fujimoto (Sus4 Inc.) and Osamu Sasaki are composing the music. The band ulma sound junction performs the opening theme song "ROAR."
Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series.
Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Dragon hunters: warriors armed with special silver weapons who kill their prey for bounty. Lowest among their ranks is Ragna, who forms an improbable partnership with the young genius Leonica, a master dragon slayer with more kills to her name than almost any other. All Ragna wants is to stay by Leonica's side, but his dream is shattered by an attack from the deadliest dragon imaginable…
Kobayashi launched the manga in Gangan Joker in March 2017. Square Enix had announced in April 2021 that the manga was nearing its "final battle," and the manga entered its final arc with the 11th volume, which shipped in August 2022.
Sources: Ragna Crimson anime's website, Comic Natalie