Ragna Crimson Anime Reveals 'Winged Bloodline' Characters' Cast

The official website for the television anime of Daiki Kobayashi 's Ragna Crimson manga revealed more cast members for the "Tsubasa no Ketsuzoku" (Winged Bloodline) characters on Monday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Daiki Yamashita as Nebulim

Ryōta Takeuchi as Taratectora

Ryotaro Okiayu as Olto Zora

Kenyuu Horiuchi as Borgius

Keisuke Koumoto as Dornea

Takuya Satō as Baron Sierra

Takuya Eguchi as Chantioras

The previously announced cast members include:

The series will premiere on September 30 on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 with a one-hour first episode. The series have 24 episodes and will air for two cours (quarters of a year).

Ken Takahashi ( Butlers x Battlers , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. , and Deco Akao ( Amanchu! , Arakawa Under the Bridge , Noragami ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Shinpei Aoki (key animator for Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchise ) is designing the characters. Kōji Fujimoto ( Sus4 Inc. ) and Osamu Sasaki are composing the music. The band ulma sound junction performs the opening theme song "ROAR."

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series.

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Dragon hunters: warriors armed with special silver weapons who kill their prey for bounty. Lowest among their ranks is Ragna, who forms an improbable partnership with the young genius Leonica, a master dragon slayer with more kills to her name than almost any other. All Ragna wants is to stay by Leonica's side, but his dream is shattered by an attack from the deadliest dragon imaginable…

Kobayashi launched the manga in Gangan Joker in March 2017. Square Enix had announced in April 2021 that the manga was nearing its "final battle," and the manga entered its final arc with the 11th volume, which shipped in August 2022.