Ragna Crimson Anime Reveals 4th Promo Video, 24-Episode Run

The staff for the television anime of Daiki Kobayashi 's Ragna Crimson manga debuted its fourth promotional video and announced its 24-episode length at an advance screening on Saturday.

The 24 episodes will air for two cours (quarters of a year).

©小林大樹／SQUARE ENIX・「ラグナクリムゾン」製作委員会

joins the cast as Starlia Lese, a princess and the leader of the Silver Corps.joins the cast as twins Hezera and Grea, members of the Silver Corps.

The series will premiere on September 30 on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 with a one-hour first episode.

Ken Takahashi ( Butlers x Battlers , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. , and Deco Akao ( Amanchu! , Arakawa Under the Bridge , Noragami ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Shinpei Aoki (key animator for Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchise ) is designing the characters. Kōji Fujimoto ( Sus4 Inc. ) and Osamu Sasaki are composing the music. ulma sound junction will perform the opening theme song "ROAR."

The anime stars:

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series.

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Dragon hunters: warriors armed with special silver weapons who kill their prey for bounty. Lowest among their ranks is Ragna, who forms an improbable partnership with the young genius Leonica, a master dragon slayer with more kills to her name than almost any other. All Ragna wants is to stay by Leonica's side, but his dream is shattered by an attack from the deadliest dragon imaginable…

Kobayashi launched the manga in Gangan Joker in March 2017. Square Enix had announced in April 2021 that the manga was nearing its "final battle," and the manga entered its final arc with the 11th volume, which shipped in August 2022.