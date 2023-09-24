Blue Protocol to Get Release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S in Japan This Winter

Multiplayer online action role-playing game launched for PC in Japan on June 14

Bandai Namco Online revealed during a Tokyo Game Show livestream on Saturday that the Blue Protocol multiplayer online game will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Japan this winter. Cross-play and cross-save features will be supported.

The company also announced a series of updates for the game. Bandai Namco Online will add scenario chapter 4 to the game on October 25, which includes new fields and dungeons. The game will also raise the level cap from 50 to 60, as well as raise the level cap for skills.

The game launched on PC in Japan on June 14, and will launch in the West in 2024. The game was originally scheduled to launch globally for free in the second half of 2023 for5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via. Bandai Namco and Amazon Games are partnering on the game. There will be a closed beta test for the Western release on PC this year.

The game's English website describes the story:

You are on a quest to uncover the truth about your origins. On your travels you meet people from many worlds and make new friends with whom you share your adventures. Eventually, you find yourself facing an inescapable destiny that will determine the fate of planet Regnas. The overuse of technology has created a distortion of space-time, which will eventually engulf planet Regnas and cause its destruction. To change that fate, you and your friends must travel to an unknown world in search of the truth and a solution.

Project Sky Blue develops the game using Unreal Engine 4, and aims to bring together a "theatrical anime" graphics experience with multiplayer features.